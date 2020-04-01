Idaho Oil/Gas Wells and Mining Facilities Fine After Earthquake

BOISE, Idaho (KLXI)-After a 6.5 magnitude earthquake rattle most of Idaho Tuesday evening the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) announced most drilling and mine operations have not reported major damage.

The IDL said in a statement that following the earthquake the Division of Minerals, Public Trust, and Oil and Gas helped operators check oil and gas wells in Payette County, who so far haven't reported any issues.

Likewise mining operations in the Gem state did not report any major problems after the quake hit just before 6 p.m. a little more than 20 miles northwest of Stanley.

IDL said the main focus in the coming days will be to make sure earthen dams and holding ponds were not damaged by the earthquake at facilities and water handling operations that support drilling and mining.