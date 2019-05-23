Idaho Police Searching For Man Considered Armed And Dangerous

Idaho State Police and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office are looking for Jonathan Llana who is considered armed and dangerous.

Llana is 45 years old, 5"10 and 150 pounds. According to Idaho State Police Llana is suspected of shooting and killing a person in Utah. If you are familiar with the area the incident happened on Rattlesnake Pass. He fled north to Idaho where Cassia County Deputies and Idaho State Police stopped him.

Llana fled from law enforcement and crashed his vehicle in Cassia County near I-86 around Raft River and Yale Road intersections.

He fled on foot and is still at large. Make sure you do not pick up hitchhikers. If you do happen to see a hitchhiker call 911 immediately. If you see a person matching his description you can also call Idaho State Police at (208) 846-7550. Again, Llana is considered armed and dangerous.