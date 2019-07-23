Idaho Power Says to Be Prepared for Possible Summer Outages
(KLIX) – Hot weather, thunderstorms and wildfires all can cause power failures.
According to Idaho Power Co., it’s important for residents to prepare for possible outages this summer due to these and other potential causes of power failure.
“While the average Idaho Power customer is without power less than two hours per year,” according to information from the company, “some outages last several hours or even days.”
The company offers several tips if electricity is suddenly unavailable.
- Review preparedness tips for a handy outage-kit checklist and information on how to avoid delays in getting your power restored.
- Visit Idaho Power’s online outage map for current information: click here.
- Write down the outage line, or program it into your phone, in case you need to report or check the status of an outage: 800-488-6151.
- Have a plan for where you can escape the heat, and sign up for text alerts so you can get updates on restoration efforts when you’re away from home.
- Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors to keep food cold longer, and keep a large block of ice in the freezer.
- Be safe around downed power lines. Stay at least 100 feet away and contact Idaho Power immediately if you see a downed line.