Idaho Power Says to Be Prepared for Possible Summer Outages

(KLIX) – Hot weather, thunderstorms and wildfires all can cause power failures.

According to Idaho Power Co., it’s important for residents to prepare for possible outages this summer due to these and other potential causes of power failure.

“While the average Idaho Power customer is without power less than two hours per year,” according to information from the company, “some outages last several hours or even days.”

The company offers several tips if electricity is suddenly unavailable.