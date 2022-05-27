Idaho Prepares for Busy Recreation Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho is expecting a busy recreation season this year as the Memorial Day weekend kicks off the typical rush to the outdoors. Local, state, and federal agencies in Idaho have teamed up to present for the third year in a row Recreate Responsibly Idaho (RRI), a website and campaign aimed at protecting state resources for everyone. According to RRI, the state had seen a dramatic increase in outdoor activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything from camping, hiking, rafting, ATV riding and anything associated with the outdoors became even more popular. With that agencies noticed an increase in abuses ranging from leaving trash, not putting out campfires, bad boating behavior, and poor trail etiquette.“Idaho has been the fastest-growing state in the nation, so we expect new residents and visitors will be looking for places to play outdoors along with our long-time residents” said Steve Stuebner, RRI campaign coordinator and outdoor expert in a statement. “Bringing all those users together with the same mission to preserve and protect Idaho’s world-class outdoors ensures we all can enjoy what we love about Idaho and be sure it stays the Idaho we love.” RRI encourages everyone who heads outdoors in the state to visit their website and respect what the Gem State has to offer.

Public agencies have already warned people about current conditions as people head out for the Memorial Day weekend. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest advised people that some roads and trails are still closed or have not dried out because of lingering snow. They ask that people not drive on muddy roads to preserve the resource.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said numerous vehicles got stuck at the Salmon Falls Reservoir that is very low at this time. The seemingly dry ground is saturated just underneath. The sheriff's office asked people to check the area out before going in on a vehicle.



Hit the link to learn more about responsible recreation at RRI.

