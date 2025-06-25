The liberals in charge at the Twin Falls Library want you to know that they know best. It was a couple of years ago that there was a community meeting staged for the benefit of a conservative public that objected to displays of LGBTQ themed materials—books aimed at kids. The swells who put on the show of a meeting were trying to woo voters, but weren’t serious. Because, as most of you learned long ago, their kind run the library!

Who Pays for Kiddie Porn?

I’m not aware that libraries survive on overdue fines, which means at some level, you’re paying for someone to recruit your little ones into alternative lifestyles.

Used with permission of State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld. Used with permission of State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld. loading...

After I saw a national story about the proliferation of these books in libraries, I shared it with some of our state legislators. They replied that things haven’t changed locally and sent me pictures they had taken at the entrance to the children’s book section.

Bring them out so that we may know them!

If we can’t get anything beyond political performance art from elected politicians in local government, then it’s time to organize and remove the double-talkers from government.

This would require someone willing to run for a local office, versus always aiming for positions in a larger government, such as the state level. And you would need someone with public relations skills to keep a close eye on the issue of the children.

I’m not looking for conspiracy theorists. Just normal people who’ll hold a library board to account. Because they need to go too.

