Idaho Property Owners Made $37 Million Through Airbnb in 2018

George Frey, Getty Images

Many of you have stayed at an Airbnb during your travels at least once. As it turns out, Idaho properties are accounting for a good amount of guests and revenue in a year's time.

According to numbers published at airbnbcitizen.com, more than 300,000 people utilized Idaho rental spaces through the hospitality company, at a profit of roughly $37 million for hosts. It is estimated that 4,400 property owners in the Gem State use Airbnb to accommodate people seeking a temporary place to call home.

I personally have never used the service. I think it might have something to do with the fact that I can't envision myself truly relaxing in a total stranger's home. Just the thought of watching someone's television, using a foreign toilet, or walking around barefoot on unfamiliar carpet, all sort of freak me out.

I certainly however don't fault those who opt to live in this style while traveling as a means to save money. People are making a killing doing it.

