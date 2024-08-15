There’s a Ghost Haunting This Idaho radio Station

There&#8217;s a Ghost Haunting This Idaho radio Station

Photo by Erik Müller on Unsplash

I heard him singing.  It was 5:10 a.m.  I have a coworker who isn’t scheduled to arrive until 6:15 every morning.  Somedays he’ll arrive early for special projects or to get a jump on the day.  The singing came from the outer office, near his desk.  I got out of my seat and walked down the hall.  Then I rounded the corner and offered a cheerful hello.  There was silence.  His desk was empty.

I walked the whole building and found it empty.

There are four radio stations in the building.  You can argue I heard music from one of our signals.  None of the speakers were on, and what I heard wasn’t accompanied by any instruments.  It was a joyful voice.

I’m not a guy who believes in ghosts.  Once I thought my dad called out my name, two weeks after he died.  On a quiet street and when I appeared the only person in sight.

I had an experience the Friday after Thanksgiving last year.  It looked light a circular light moving along a wall at work about the same height as an average man.

A previous business manager once watched a chair move on its own.  One coworker heard someone come in a door on Friday night.  He heard the sound in the next room.  He found he was still alone in the building.

These are just a few of the stories past and current employees have experienced.  But I write this because I’m seeing increased activity.  Is it our building alone, or are the dead rising?

Filed Under: ghost, haunting, radio
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

