There’s a Ghost Haunting This Idaho radio Station

I heard him singing. It was 5:10 a.m. I have a coworker who isn’t scheduled to arrive until 6:15 every morning. Somedays he’ll arrive early for special projects or to get a jump on the day. The singing came from the outer office, near his desk. I got out of my seat and walked down the hall. Then I rounded the corner and offered a cheerful hello. There was silence. His desk was empty.

I walked the whole building and found it empty.

There are four radio stations in the building. You can argue I heard music from one of our signals. None of the speakers were on, and what I heard wasn’t accompanied by any instruments. It was a joyful voice.

I’m not a guy who believes in ghosts. Once I thought my dad called out my name, two weeks after he died. On a quiet street and when I appeared the only person in sight.

I had an experience the Friday after Thanksgiving last year. It looked light a circular light moving along a wall at work about the same height as an average man.

A previous business manager once watched a chair move on its own. One coworker heard someone come in a door on Friday night. He heard the sound in the next room. He found he was still alone in the building.

These are just a few of the stories past and current employees have experienced. But I write this because I’m seeing increased activity. Is it our building alone, or are the dead rising?

