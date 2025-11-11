I heard a noise, as if something had fallen. I looked up from my seat and saw headphones rocking back and forth on a microphone. It was 4:09 a.m., Monday morning. I was doing show preparation. I go on-air at 6:00 a.m. My first thought was that something had fallen and had bumped the microphone. I walked around the table. There was nothing on the floor. Later in the day, a friend suggested it was an earthquake, and a tremor caused the rocking. I checked for seismic activity in Idaho and Nevada. I couldn’t find a match. The studio door was closed, and the heat wasn’t flowing, so it wasn’t windy.

I'm Not the First to See the Entity

There have long been stories about a ghost haunting our building, but strange happenings have declined in recent years. Coworkers have seen chairs move on their own. They’ve felt presences, and some have heard doors opening, but seen nobody.

This is Not My First Experience

A couple of years ago, I was here the Friday night after Thanksgiving. I swear I saw a round, orb-like light pass along a hallway wall. About shoulder-high. Whatever presence may be in the building doesn’t appear hostile. Just mischievous. Is this common in southern Idaho? Is it common in Twin Falls? Is it common on the south side of Twin Falls? There’s no record of anyone dying in our building, and the phenomena have been witnessed since before my arrival, 11 years ago. I've never seen a UFO. Never witnessed what I thought was an actual ghost, and nothing has attempted to communicate with me.