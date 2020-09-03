Idaho Ranks As One Of Highest In Suicide Rates

September is National Suicide Awareness Month so we did some digging on how Idaho ranked in suicide mortality rate. The stats were shocking and many may not even realize how much of a problem it is in our state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho is ranked as one of the states with one of the highest mortality rates due to suicide. This is incredibly sad. Idaho is ranked 46th according to the most recent data and is the 7th leading causes of death in the entire state.

The top 10 causes of death in Idaho are heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, accident, stroke, Alzheimers, suicide, Diabetes, chronic liver disease and the flu/pneumonia.

The states with higher suicide rates than Idaho are Alaska, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. Utah is right in front of Idaho at 45th. These number are also based on total populations.

The states with the lowest suicide rates are New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maryland. I find it interesting that the higher suicide rates appear to be closer to the west coast and the less suicide ratings are on the east coast.

There are always options for those struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide. You are not alone and the world would not be a better place without you. Check out the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline where you can call or text (208) 398-4357 for help.