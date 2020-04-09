TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is transitioning to a new online system to register recreational vehicles in the state which will temporarily halt the process, but owners will have some leeway in the meantime.

According to Idaho Parks and Recreation, between April 10, and April 20, residents will have limited ability to register their recreational vehicles or get invasive species permits online. Then from April 21, to April 28, registration will not be available until the new system is up. The department already halted transactions at vendor locations and because of the COVID-19 pandemic many county motor vehicle locations are closed, which complicated the transition.

Idaho Parks and Recreation said in a statement that Idaho law enforcement will not be checking for recreational registrations through the month of May to help with the transition.

The new system will allow customers to register their recreational vehicle online and get an instance registration without having to wait several days for it to show up in the mail.

Here is a timeline of the new system roll out provided by Idaho Parks and Recreation:

April 10 at 5 p.m. – Sales limited to online. Most registrations will be available on the website, https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/, where customers can purchase:Renewals for Idaho residents who received a 2020 registration renewal notice for a boat or off-highway vehicle. Registrations for out-of-state customers with off-highway vehicles. Invasive species stickers for non-motorized watercraft and out-of-state, motorized boats. Annual Idaho State Parks Motor Vehicle Entrance Stickers.

