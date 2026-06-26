Saturday won’t be a washout. The forecast for Saturday looked like we were in for an all-day soaking, but the latest update brings good news. The rain should clear out after early morning. The weekend will be cool, but the wind won’t be a serious factor. A hoodie or jacket should suffice. If you’re looking to get out, there’s plenty of activity.

Catch a Flight and See the Valley from the Sky

The yearly Jerome County Airport Appreciation Day begins as early as 7:00 a.m. with plane rides. There will also be a display of panes from the past and present. Breakfast and lunch are available, and there’s also a car show. The plane rides are 20 bucks and come with a t-shirt and a raffle ticket.

Meanwhile, the giant flag went up Friday morning over the Snake River Canyon west of the Perrine Bridge. It will fly through Independence Day, and again for 9-11 remembrances in September. On Saturday, there’s an event at the Twin Falls Visitors Center, with free admission. It’s the start of the America 250 festivities. The program begins at 10:00 in the morning and will close at 4:00 p.m. Music will be a part of the event. The long-range forecast for July 4th looks great, with high temperatures near 90 and mostly sunny. Just keep in mind that we’ll see that forecast change three times between now and then!

This Time Will Never Come Again

The calendar for the next week is possibly going to be the busiest in some people's lifetimes. These big events don't come around often. Take advantage now.