My parents let us stay up late to watch John Wayne. In fact, they wanted us to see a TV show he hosted about American history. That was 56 years ago. I was in second grade. Some memories from childhood are sketchy, but I remember details from that program as if I watched it yesterday. My sister is a year older, and she told me this week she remembers it clearly, too. It was a star-studded show, with many Hollywood and music legends participating. I’m not sure you could find the sizable cast in today’s entertainment industry to celebrate America.

A Tonic We Still Need

If you happened to be alive at the time, you remember there were people trying to tear the country apart. In the early 1970s, there were an average of two bombings a day in America carried out by leftists. They somehow believed they were going to convince a hard-working majority to join their revolution. Some were incompetent and blew themselves up. Others ended up in prisons or fled to prison nations to avoid jail.

A Small and Vocal Minority Don't Rule

My experience is that people of this ilk start self-loathing, and it grows into something even more sinister. They want to take everyone else to hell with them as company. I’ve often heard it said that if you were born in America, you hit the lottery. But for many, the glass is always half-empty. I’m including a video of the John Wayne special. There’s going to be a lot of competition for your eyes this week, but it’s worth being a priority. The video is below.

