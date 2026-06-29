Tom Wangeman has a background in military counter-intelligence, is a former chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party, and a historian. He portrays founding father John Dickinson at schools, libraries, and historical re-enactments of the country’s early days. Dickinson, from the first state (Delaware), composed an anti-tax song several years before the American Revolution, known as the Liberty Song. It was quickly adopted throughout the 13 colonies by people looking to govern their own affairs.

Music Carried the Revolutionary Passion to the Masses

Today, Dickinson would be known as a one-hit wonder. However, his deeds afterward wrote a second important chapter in his life. The song has the soaring operatic style common for the era. Dickinson served in the first two Continental Congresses, but didn’t sign the Declaration of Independence. While he may have initially been hesitant for a full break with Britain, he wholeheartedly worked to help with the creation of the Articles of Confederation. I lived for seven years in Delaware, and he has been eclipsed there by another early founder, Caesar Rodney.

Dickinson Wasn't Looking to Be a Pop Star but Achieved a Place in History

The men who brought forth the new country weren’t doing it for fame. They wanted to govern themselves, keep the fruits of their labor, and provide for their kin. You could say they were very modern in that sense. You can hear Dickinson’s song below from a YouTube video channel that’s dedicated to keeping a record of the music that inspired the American Revolution.

