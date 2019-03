" Red Cross Giving Day " is officially March 28th. Idaho Red Cross works to help Idahoans who have been impacted by disasters like home fires.

The goal is to raise enough money to help 25,000 families.

For some information about who Idaho Red Cross has helped, click here .

You don't have to wait until March 28th to donate, there are step by step directions how to use a donation as a deduction on your taxes and the efficiency behind it.