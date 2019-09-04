Idaho Red Cross Volunteers Helping Hurricane Dorian Victims

It sounds like volunteers from Idaho have been deployed to the East Coast to help out and more will be going in the next week or so.

With Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas and also the United States. Luckily the max winds have died down but it is still a threat. Volunteers from all over the country are helping out in relief efforts. According to KIVI two volunteers have headed to Florida to help set up shelters. Others have been sent to Georgia to help set up shelters there as well.

The Red Cross consistently helps out across the world in many efforts. Thanks to KIVI for sharing this great information they have these details in the article:

To make a donation and help those families impacted by Hurricane Dorian, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS. Text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 gift.

To make an appointment to donate blood or to find a blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.