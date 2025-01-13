It wasn’t so much the depth. It was the wind. Southern Idaho is marking one year since the January 2024 blizzard. The word gets used in conversation to cover any big snowstorm, but the definition is precise. You can read the details by clicking here.

Last year’s storm made driving an adventure. If you didn’t need to be on the roads, you stayed home for a long weekend. Some of us came to work to spread the latest updates on power outages, slippery spots, and places you simply couldn’t get to. I enjoyed every minute of a warm radio studio. During one show I had a call from our new Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson. He had encountered a snowdrift eight feet high near his house in Murtaugh.

The snow didn’t melt right away. It stayed cold for days and secondary roads and streets were clogged unless some good neighbor plowed the area.

Since storms of this type are rare in the river valley, local governments have limited supplies of snow removal equipment. That’s because most of the time, the same equipment would be idle. Taxpayers wouldn’t likely approve.

We can mark points in our lives after big storms. For many, the Blizzard of ’24 will remain in their memories for years and years to come. It was a great big pain in the neck at the time, but twenty years from now, someone will be sitting by a fire and telling little one's tales of that blustery and cold winter.

