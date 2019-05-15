Idaho Remembers the Last Full Measure of Devotion

No one wants to be a member of this club. The nation’s Gold Star families sacrificed a loved one to defend the United States.

Next week Newsradio 1310 KLIX plans to again broadcast live from the Wilson Theater in Rupert. It’s our annual Memorial Day tribute show as we approach one of the most important weekends on the calendar. While many of you are boating and eating hotdogs, thousands of families will be in mourning.

The show is a benefit for the SGT Chris J. Workman Scholarship Fund. The Fund and Ramsey Heating and Electric make this program possible.

The show pays tribute to those who’ve fallen in our recent wars. It airs from 6 AM until 10 AM, next Thursday, May 23 rd and is open to the public.

Meanwhile, a new memorial to Gold Star Families is being constructed in Pocatello. It may be the first among many across the state. You can learn more by checking this website .