I was a guest of some Gold Star families at a veteran’s luncheon. It was Friday, before the Twin Falls Air Show. The luncheon guests were treated to a preview of the show after a pork barbecue. And during lunch. There were planes doing rolls and loops during lunch, and jets roaring by at treetop level. We watched them through the hangar door.

There was also a display of working models of historic aircraft, and patriotic songs from Twin Falls’ own Jamie Thietten.

Two things stand out. The large number of veterans in our community, yet, how few families provide for most of our men and women in uniform. Some of the speakers mentioned they had more than one child serving.

Our Units Were Thinking Men and Women

Idaho also has a rich military tradition. Jim O’Donnell spoke about his time serving with the Air Cavalry in Vietnam. During the North Vietnamese Easter Offensive, he was pulled off the line because he had a baby at home. One of his buddies flew and was downed by the enemy.

In order to rescue him, instructions were radioed as he was behind enemy lines. “Go to the Snake, and swim toward Boston,” was a code to confuse enemy listening in. They wouldn’t know that Snake meant river, and Boston was an instruction to head east. He got out safely. Call it Idaho ingenuity.

Idaho is Red, White and Blue

The state is a special place, and much of the quality of life has been guaranteed by people willing to put on a uniform and sacrifice for their country.

