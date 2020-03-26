Idaho Reports First Deaths from COVID-19

State health officials say three men have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Idaho. According to South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the men range in age from 60 to 80 years old.

Two of the men were from Blaine County, one in his 60s and the other was in his 80s; health officials say it isn't clear if they had underlying health conditions that contributed to their deaths. The other man was from Canyon County in his 70s and did have underlying health issues.

SCPHD last reported 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its district, 66 of those cases were reported in Blaine County, with one case in Cassia County and one case in Twin Falls County.

Idaho is under a statewide Stay-home Order directing citizens to not leave their homes except to provide essential services or get needed items or services.