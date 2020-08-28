Idaho Representative Laurie Lickley Reviews Special Session

Laurie Lickley has faced Covid-19 down in her own family. The State Representative from Jerome participated in this week’s special legislative session. She was one of three among our local House delegation deciding to vote against ending the Governor’s coronavirus emergency delegation. For many of us living under orders we find questionable as liberty loving Americans, we asked her about the choice. She also took calls from listeners and answered questions texted through our Newsradio 1310, KLIX app.

Let’s just say it was mostly a civil discussion in the way media labels a block fire a mostly peaceful demonstration. Months after the Governor’s declaration there are many people still doing a slow burn.

Lickley is a Republican, an ally of the Governor (both come from ranching families, too) and is running for re-election with no opposition. She represents Jerome and parts of Twin Falls Counties.

She talks during the program about how Covid-19 severely impacted the health of one of her children. A tall and muscular 23-year-old still recovering from a battle with the disease in March.

While the virus seems to be receding in Idaho, legislators this week worked bills to provide some civil liability to re-opening schools, churches and businesses. Governor Brad Little signed it into law Thursday with a sunset provision. In other words, it expires next summer.

At the very end of the hour, Representative Lickley also addressed some forest management concerns raised by a caller. You can hear the hour by clicking on the YouTube video below: