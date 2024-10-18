Idaho’s Corrupt Republicans and Fellow Travelers Exposed

Some Republicans have told me they’re losing friends over Proposition 1. A handful of old-guard members of the GOP have joined with the shadowy figures promoting ranked choice voting in Idaho. The outside groups from afar have dumped nearly two million bucks into the state to try and turn it blue.

You can learn more by checking out this link. Though, it would have been nice if someone had turned on the guest’s microphone! But you get a clear idea of the grift underway by the far left.

Meanwhile, if people won’t talk to you because you’re a no-vote, then they never were your friends.

I’ve heard many stories over the years about Republican politicians who are Democrats but affiliated with Republicans because they knew they couldn’t win as liberals in Idaho. I take some of these accusations with a grain of salt, but some look more and more evident every day. Voting patterns of some so-called Republicans are alarming. Many of these people got the boot during the May primary. Now they’re angry and looking for revenge. Another reason good and godly people should avoid them. Their actions suggest they’re cavorting with the devil.

As for Republican leaders who knew that their colleagues were closet liberals, shame on you! You kept silent and did the usual butt-kissing that so much annoys the general public when it comes to politicians. Do you know why they don’t trust government institutions? You’ve abused their trust. Grow a pair, and speak up against the big lies. You may just find some respect and restore your self-worth.

