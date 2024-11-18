I noticed it coming down just after 3:00 a.m.

This must be the work of climate change! I was chewing my morning granola with the windows open and a gentle breeze blowing through my shaggy hair just months ago.

What a difference a couple of months have made. As I left for work Monday morning a cold rain was falling, and I thought the hurricanes in Florida wouldn’t be so bad if November were warmer. And it sure is. A friend near Tampa told me the temperature dropped into the upper 60s overnight Friday into Saturday. People were wearing coats!

Our neighbors in the central highlands are okay with deep snow. They stand in it knee-deep and get their pictures taken while smiling. These are people who sober up on wood alcohol.

Maybe it’s the isolation it provides. Perhaps they’re misanthropes! But they sure don’t spend much time rambling on about climate change.

I’m not sure I could agree with their lifestyle. You’ll see what I mean when you reach a certain age. I don’t take a spill every winter, but I’ve taken a few on slippery pavement. You don’t bounce back quite as easily as when you were a kid.

Some are predicting a drier-than-average winter in southern Idaho. With apologies to ranchers and farmers, I can live with that. I don’t ski, ride a sled, or own a 4-wheel drive truck. Not any longer. I’m unprepared. Or when it comes to winter, in denial.

Get our free mobile app