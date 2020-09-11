Idaho Sees Fewer Deaths During “100 Deadliest Days”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fewer people died on Idaho road this year compared to 2019 during what is called the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, during that time period, typically when there is an increase in fatal crashes, 78 people lost their life on Idaho roads, that is down from 92 deaths in 2019 and 101 in 2018. “It’s good to see a second year with a decrease in fatalities but we still have a lot of work to do,” said ITD Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in a prepared statement.

This year the Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded public service campaigns and three statewide law enforcement mobilizations. Officials say most of the fatalities involved an automobile while 20 involved motorcycles. ITD has broken down the preliminary data as follows:

100 Deadliest Days at a Glance:

• The majority of the 78 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles.

– 54 Automobile

– 20 Motorcycle

– 3 Pedestrian

– 1 Pedacycle

• 88 percent of the people killed in crashes died on rural roads and 12 percent died on urban roads.

• In the 54 passenger vehicle fatalities, 28 people were not wearing seatbelts.

• Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 25 fatalities.

• Alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in 12 fatalities.

• Speeding was a contributing factor in 12 fatalities.

• 7 fatalities involved inattentive driving.