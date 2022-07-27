Idaho Sheriff Perfectly Pegs Joe Biden as Village Idiot

Kieran Donahue is a piece of work. I mean that in the best possible way. He was a guest on my show a couple of years ago. The Sheriff of Canyon County is entertaining, funny, serious and all at the same time. You can shorten my description and call it sharp wit. He made an appearance on Fox News Channel and pronounced President Joe Biden an idiot (President Trump famously called his successor a dummy and wasn’t referencing Jeff Dunham’s act).

Donahue made an appearance during a Fox show last winter. At the time he described the fallout from the fentanyl threat. Some of his deputies have been exposed and endangered.

The porous southern border is the source of much of the poison on the streets of the United States. And it arrives in Idaho by coming straight up Interstates 15, 84, and 86 and Route 93. Before the fentanyl crisis, the drug most commonly associated with cartels was methamphetamine. It’s still here but it doesn’t kill like the newer arrival.

The sheriff was up early. Fox and Friends First is a show on-air Mountain Time between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff Donahue is a good public servant. A guy who’ll get out of bed at midnight for a crime, an accident, and in this case to make a point about public safety. And the fact that the President of the United States is out of touch, out to lunch and running a test pattern between his ears.

To date, the White House and Biden’s minions are turning a deaf ear to America’s law enforcement.

