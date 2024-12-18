You Need More Money for Paying Bills

The good news is, that you may be making a lot more money. The bad news is that everything appears more expensive. The Idaho Department of Labor explains Idaho had the biggest growth in median income in the nation. Nearly a 16-point spike. You can get the details by clicking here.

Still, the growth doesn’t make us number one. Idaho is ranked 30th overall in median pay. For you liberals reading this page, that puts us in the bottom half of states, though. Just barely.

You may not like Governor Brad Little or his policies, but the income growth gives him another opportunity to promote his agenda. Friends of mine who know him well tell me that they expect he’ll seek a third term in 2026.

Housing is Now Higher Than California

Still, we have a major challenge ahead when it comes to balancing pay and housing costs. Twin Falls County Republican Party Chairman Tom Wangeman owns a small business. He told me this week that buying a home in Idaho is now more difficult than buying a home in California.

While state legislators haven’t made much noise about Idaho’s cost of a home or rent that could be changing. Several have told me it’s going to be a priority of the next session. Local governments are also brainstorming ideas. Ultimately, it’s a matter of not enough housing. The law of supply and demand is exhibit one.

The price of having a roof over your head is hurting business recruitment. Whether you like it or not, the business and building lobbies have some clout at the State Capitol.

