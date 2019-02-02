Idaho Snow Sculpting Championships In McCall

Snow sculpting is a lot like sand sculpting but a lot cooler. I mean that literally and figuratively. Brown, dirty sand can't even compare with the majestic looking clean, white, shiny sculptures these pros are knocking out up in McCall.

Snow sculpting is creating some sort of image using nothing but water, snow, and ice. Most of these artists use shovels, hatchets, and saws to create magnificent miracles that don't seem possible. And if you think you can do this... step out into your backyard and give it a shot. I remember going to the beaches of San Diego when I was a kid thinking that building an awesome sand castle was no problem. For some reason, my sand castles always looked like some regurgitated form of what a real sand castle was supposed to look like. Dealing with snow and ice can even be more difficult.

Finding the right snow to use is one key factor. Artists have to find a good single block of snow that's at least 6 to 15 feet on each side and weighing in somewhere between 20 and 30 tons. Then it has to be packed properly to keep from falling apart as the sculpture starts to take place. I could go on and on about all the pitfalls and I'm no expert but trust me when I say, it's hard.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Idaho State Snow Sculpting Championship. KIVI TV just announced who these winners are.

1st Place

Richard Brown and Eric Cottingham from Boise for their Dragon sculpture

2nd Place

Danny and Danny Spangler for their fan named "Chief Crazy Horse" sculpture

3rd Place

Team Myrtle Creek for their horse head sculpture