When COVID Fades You Need to See the Idaho State Museum

I paid a visit to the museum shortly after it was renovated. I had plans made to return and see some of the rotating exhibits. Then something called COVID-19 arrived. The museum was restricted for a very long time.

There are a great many skilled artists in Idaho. Let’s face it, the landscape doesn’t lack inspiration.

For a little background, the place is located in Julia Davis Park. There are some outdoor attractions. Old cabins, a Lincoln statue, and a history of black Idahoans are also nearby. The zoo is across the street. You could see the museum early and then spend the afternoon ogling the animals!

The museum costs 10 dollars for adult admission. Next year, when I officially become a geezer, it drops by two dollars. Military admission is also only eight dollars. Kids under five are free. The other children would be five dollars.

The museum is open on several holidays and Sundays. Click here for all the details.

There is a great display detailing the Big Burn. It was one of the worst wildfires to ever scourge the state. I swear, the screen also produces heat in order to give you the full experience.

One section of the museum is off-limits to photography. The painting gallery. Many of the paintings are available for purchase. There are a great many skilled artists in Idaho. Let’s face it, the landscape doesn’t lack inspiration.

I walked through an old hotel ballroom and believe it’s available to rent for parties and other affairs. It would be a great location for a family reunion.

Doors open six days a week at 10 o’clock in the morning and at noon on Sundays.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.