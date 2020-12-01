Idaho State Park Fees to Go Up this December

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It will cost a little more money to enter an Idaho state park and rent facilities beginning the second week in December.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will increase entry fees at parks to $7, a $2 increase, in addition a new fee structure for campsite and facility rentals will be implemented on December 10. The Idaho State Passport vehicle passes will remain the same price at $10 per vehicle and waives entry fees at any State Park.

Idaho Parks and Recreation said campsite fees will increase anywhere from 8% to 16% per site. The additional revenue will go to improve and maintain campsites. Surcharge costs for out-of-state visitors will go up as well; $3 for campsites a night, $5 per night for cabins and yurts, and 10 percent for houses, cottages, deluxe cabins, and group camps. “With our improved fee structure, users will know exactly what they are paying for their sites. And additional revenue from the fee increases will be used to improve and maintain campsites, ensuring users have great outdoor experiences for generations to come,” said Susan Buxton, IDPR Interim Director in a prepared statement.

Idaho Parks and Recreation simplified its site types down to just three: basic, electric, and full hook-up. The reworked classification is aimed at making the reservation process easier and more straightforward. The changes will be reflected on the Idaho Parks and Recreation website and envelopes at state parks.