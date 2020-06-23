Idaho State Police Looking for Witnesses of Fatal Riggins Crash

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened near Riggins a week ago.

According to ISP, Charles Bentz, 23, of Craigmont was passenger in a grey 1992 Ford F-150 headed down U.S. Highway 95 when it went off the road and into a river and he was partially ejected and died. The crash happened on Monday June 15, about six miles south of town at just before 9 a.m.

ISP is asking if anyone witnessed the crash or has more information to call the District Two office in Lewiston at 208-750-9300. Investigators say 63-year-old Edgar Chamberlan, also of Craigmont, had been driving the pickup and was taken to a Boise hospital.