The Snake River Canyon and Perrine Bridge have become the center of a macabre form of tourism. People looking to end their own lives often travel long distances to leap into the abyss below. One local church is offering prayers for the dead and those contemplating suicide. Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church in Twin Falls has an annual procession at the bridge. This year’s event is planned for 5:30 p.m., with a gathering on the southeast side. It will be led by Father Joseph Lustig, Pastor of Saint Edward.

People Are Standing By Who Will Listen and Care

There has been an effort in the Magic Valley for several years to locate people in danger in advance of any suicide attempt. The stigma surrounding depression has been greatly reduced, and if you’re having difficulties, people are willing to help. You can click on this link to learn more and find a friend willing to talk.

During a recent homily, Father Lustig explained that the position of the Roman Church on suicide has changed, with a growing focus on outreach and offering a support network to the bereaved and depressed.

This Must Become a Community Effort

Other local churches and local law enforcement have been making efforts at intervention and saving lives. It’s my opinion that someone contemplating taking their own life could have a change of heart simply by seeing people marching and praying for them. No matter your denomination, you’re welcome to join in the procession on Tuesday, September 29th.