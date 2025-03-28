Idaho Taxpayers Have Been Funding Witch Doctors?

This is why Idaho needs a DOGE and not something called DOGE staffed by stooges appointed by a handful of profiteers in the Republican Party hierarchy.

Idaho’s House and Senate have both voted to eliminate the Weather Modification Taxing District. One post I saw on Facebook said this has been mostly dormant, but still on the books, and apparently still funded by you. The taxpayers.



Yet, there were some Republicans who voted to keep it in place. Douglas Pickett and Clay Handy from Cassia County, and Jack Nelsen from Jerome County among them.

All four of my Representatives from Twin Falls County made the right call. Good for them. Lance Clow, Steve Miller, David Leavitt, and Clint Hostetler.

I gather this board was created to play Rainmaker. Why not simply hire a witch doctor and have the guy shake a rattle? He’ll work for beads.

We’re dealing with a lot of double-talk in Idaho government. I’m happy with a lot of the legislation passed on cultural and social issues, but it gives some Republicans cover for asinine choices on spending.

A question to ask is qui bono? It’s Latin for who benefits?

Does someone line their pockets with campaign contributions from shamans?

Within five years the federal debt bomb is going to explode and implode. When that happens, then more than 40 percent of Idaho’s budget collapses. I was told a few weeks ago that the federal government is underwriting 41 percent of state spending.

There should never have been money available for magicians casting weather spells. It’s time some of the lugs in state government shaped up.



Get our free mobile app