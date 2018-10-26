Idaho: The McRib Is Back! Does Anyone Actually Like It?

The McRib is back for a limited time! McDonald's does it every year, they bring back the sandwich and then it goes away again. Does anyone actually like it?

I know a ton of people that order it and eat it, but part of me feels like it is just because in the last year they forgot what it tasted like and had to try it again. Admittedly, I am not a huge fan of the McRib. Does anyone actually eat it?

Better question, if so many people love it, why do they make it a limited time option? If it was available all the time would you still eat it?