The Final Collapse of Idaho’s Gang of Nate

The Final Collapse of Idaho’s Gang of Nate

Bill Colley

You encounter bad people in life, and some of them show up in politics.  I wrote a short essay this week about a woman who got rebuffed by an Idaho political candidate.  You can read it by clicking here.  In the piece, I mentioned that she was told to take a hike.  You may know that as a common expression.  Then I heard from the leader of Idaho’s notorious Gang of Nate, and she called me a liar because she explained the candidate didn’t use those words.  You’ll notice in the previous post that I didn’t put the phrase in quotes, and I gather anyone beyond the age of seven knows the expression.  This shows you the desperation of a failing political cabal.  Their movement is in its death throes, and like a cornered beast, they’re lashing out.

Pick Your Battles Wisely and Not Like the Liberals Do

I equate her comparison to the liberal media claims that President Trump is asking Iran to nuke Los Angeles and San Diego.  A desperate effort to put a thumb on the scales before Election Day.  I listened to the President’s comments and reached a different conclusion.

These Gang of Nate types need to work on their people skills.  When you make a train take a dirt road, it’s time to find a new approach.  One of their supporters managed to string more than a couple of words together and accused me of masquerading online as his favorite candidate.  Dude, I was up at 11:30 last night so I could find time to go shopping before going to work.  I prepare and host twenty hours of live radio every week, all on my own.  No producer, no editor, no engineer.  I can offer opinions about candidates, but there’s no time to play acting as third-tier candidates.  But if you can barely read and write, I suppose basic logic is elusive.  I studied it before switching my major from pre-law.

They're Not Very Good at Politics and Personalities

A few thoughts.  Choose candidates that don’t turn off a large portion of the electorate.  A woman wrote me yesterday and thanked me for calling out “Slimestone”.  Don’t complain when someone criticizes your guy.  One of them told me to “give it a rest”.  That is a quote.  She wouldn’t say that if I praised her candidate.  I don’t work for your faction of the party, or any party.  They claim nobody listens to me.  Then quit your bitching!

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