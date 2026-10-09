You encounter bad people in life, and some of them show up in politics. I wrote a short essay this week about a woman who got rebuffed by an Idaho political candidate. You can read it by clicking here. In the piece, I mentioned that she was told to take a hike. You may know that as a common expression. Then I heard from the leader of Idaho’s notorious Gang of Nate, and she called me a liar because she explained the candidate didn’t use those words. You’ll notice in the previous post that I didn’t put the phrase in quotes, and I gather anyone beyond the age of seven knows the expression. This shows you the desperation of a failing political cabal. Their movement is in its death throes, and like a cornered beast, they’re lashing out.

Pick Your Battles Wisely and Not Like the Liberals Do

I equate her comparison to the liberal media claims that President Trump is asking Iran to nuke Los Angeles and San Diego. A desperate effort to put a thumb on the scales before Election Day. I listened to the President’s comments and reached a different conclusion.

These Gang of Nate types need to work on their people skills. When you make a train take a dirt road, it’s time to find a new approach. One of their supporters managed to string more than a couple of words together and accused me of masquerading online as his favorite candidate. Dude, I was up at 11:30 last night so I could find time to go shopping before going to work. I prepare and host twenty hours of live radio every week, all on my own. No producer, no editor, no engineer. I can offer opinions about candidates, but there’s no time to play acting as third-tier candidates. But if you can barely read and write, I suppose basic logic is elusive. I studied it before switching my major from pre-law.

They're Not Very Good at Politics and Personalities

A few thoughts. Choose candidates that don’t turn off a large portion of the electorate. A woman wrote me yesterday and thanked me for calling out “Slimestone”. Don’t complain when someone criticizes your guy. One of them told me to “give it a rest”. That is a quote. She wouldn’t say that if I praised her candidate. I don’t work for your faction of the party, or any party. They claim nobody listens to me. Then quit your bitching!