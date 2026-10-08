Wildlife is on the move. Deer, elk, and moose, of course, as the cooler weather approaches. Another hazard on Idaho roads can be bears. A man from Jackson, Wyoming, was hospitalized after an accident involving a bear in Bonneville County. Idaho State Police say it happened near Swan Valley. The 55-year-old man was driving northbound on Highway 31 when his motorcycle struck the bear. The bike was a 2016 Harley-Davidson. Troopers explained he wasn’t wearing a helmet. He had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The Bear Looks to Have Been Crossing the Highway

State Police didn’t give an update on the condition of the bear. The investigation continues. Northbound Highway 31 was closed for four hours. The crash happened just after 5:30 on Wednesday night.

Animals are On the Move Year Round in All of Idaho

Contact with bears is often related to neighborhood issues, where the animals are food-conditioned and looking for an easy meal. But they’re still out and about and often crossing roads. The area around Swan Valley has both black bears and grizzlies that are active. The grizzly population is tied to the ecosystem in Yellowstone National Park. Read more at this link. Details on what species of bear was involved weren't included in the news release.

Research Shows Helmets Save Lives

The National Institutes of Health have crunched some numbers and explained that a biker wearing a helmet increases survival in a crash by 37 percent, and for passengers, the number rises to 41 percent. You can read more details by clicking here.