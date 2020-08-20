Idaho Unemployed To Receive Additional $300 Per Week

Over the last month the question of another stimulus package keeps coming up, with so many people being affected by the pandemic everyone is looking for relief. Yesterday proved to be a good day for Idahoan's after the President took executive actions. hIs plan says that...

"Americans are only eligible for the $300 add-on if they already receive at least $100 a week in benefits from their state."

However Idaho residents will get a better deal according to MSN.

“To ensure individuals who need it most are receiving the new benefit, [Gov. Brad] Little directed the Idaho Department of Labor to identify ways to ensure the $300 per week in additional benefits is also provided to individuals who receive less than $100 per week in unemployment benefits,” A statement released yesterday says. "It’s not clear if the state will have to pay out an additional $100 to every jobless resident or make up the difference so that each claimant receives at least $100 a week in benefits."

Its always nice to end the week with good news and this is definitely good news for the people of Idaho.