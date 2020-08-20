Magic Valley Cinema 13 Reopens With Classic Movies

This weekend, Friday August 21st through August 23rd, the Magic Valley Cinema 13 is having a Grand Reopening event with some throw back movies you are going to want to watch.

According to the theater's Facebook page, they will be showing Ghostbusters, The Goonies, Gremlins, Inside Out, Inception, Kung Fu Panda, Star Wars Episode V, Black Panther and Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark. I don't know about you but I can't wait to see some of these movies on the big screen!

They will also be showing The Tax Collector, Words on Bathroom Walls and Unhinged. I don't know much about these ones but I am glad to see some different movies starting to come out. I really can't wait for some of the new releases that we have been expecting to come out this year.

They will have special pricing for the movies this weekend as well. $5 for Blockbuster movies, $3 for classics and $2 for childrens' movies.

There will be limited seating, social distancing, you can choose seats with the app, concession prices will be reduced. They are also requiring masks unless you are eating and drinking. They will also not be doing refills for the time being.

I am so ready to get back to the theater especially with guaranteed space between seats and choosing which seat I get before going into the theater.