A Lesson Idaho Needs to Know

Imagine that electric buses don’t work well in cold weather? This is a discussion we’ve had many times on these pages about EVs. It makes the crunchies mad when I bring up the constant evidence that pokes holes in their virtue-signaling balloons.

A buddy of mine lives in Baltimore, Maryland, a liberal bastion if there ever was one. But he’s a conservative from Maine, who found a great job about halfway down the East Coast. He alerted me to a story about the massive failure of electric buses in a tree-hugging enclave in upstate New York.

Cornell University is an Ivy League institution in the small city of Ithaca, in Tompkins County in the southern Finger Lakes region. Back in the 1980s, it was known as the most socialist community in the United States. The place is home to three colleges, and the people who work at them don’t get out beyond the echo chamber much.

Electric Buses Were a Disaster

The county’s local transit system once attempted to buy cars for the poor, but couldn’t find the means to pay for the idea. The bus system is extensive, and in hopes of saving the planet, a fleet of electric buses was launched. They were later scrapped for a variety of excuses, as you can see in the post from a taxpayer-supported NPR radio affiliate.

The one thing that stands out is the shock (pun intended) of the liberal professors who discovered cold weather drains EV batteries fast. Like anecdotal evidence, and plenty of it from drivers, didn’t already provide the answer.

How can people with so many degrees be dumber than boxes of rocks?

This is a warning for Idaho’s granola chompers and the liberals in Blaine and Ada Counties who would try and foist the same boondoggle on local taxpayers.

