Idaho and California Don’t Share a Love for Green Cars

First, we don’t have nearly as many people, and as a percentage even fewer wearing hemp skirts. California by far and away leads the country in the number of people driving electric cars. By the overall number and by the highest percentage per 100,000 people. Still, the number of EV drivers is an infinitesimal figure when it comes to the overall share of cars and trucks on the highways. A little more than 3,000 of every 100,000 folks in California drive EVS.

In Idaho, the number is only slightly above 400 EVs for every 100,000 people.

The state with the fewest electric cars is Mississippi. I assume most of the people driving EVs there work in Jackson at a university or public radio affiliate. I met a few of those types when I interviewed for a job there 20 years ago.

North Dakota has the second-fewest EVs per 100,000. It’s cold there, and electricity isn’t a great option in cold and across great unpopulated distances.

I’ll not the five states listed at the high end are all havens for granola-eating leftists. In red states, EVs are a lot less popular. Does that need an explanation?

A neighbor drives an EV. It’s quiet but there is a distinct noise I hear when it’s starting up. Possibly added to warn people there’s a rolling lemon on the street. A lemon in the sense it’s shaped like one. I’ve yet to see it perform in snow, which would also obscure the Greenpeace bumper stickers.