DISCLAIMER: At Townsquare Media, we believe that people can change, and we believe in the legal system. If someone serves the time deemed necessary by a court, or a court dismisses charges, we will edit a story to reflect those changes. This story has been updated to remove the name of the person charged, as they have served their time and taken proper actions to improve themselves.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwest Idaho woman suspected of sexually exploiting a minor has been taken into custody.

The Boise Police Department in a statement says officers arrested an adult female on Thursday morning at a Boise apartment.

Police say she faces felony charges of procurement of prostitution, soliciting a minor for prostitution and human trafficking.

Authorities say the arrest occurred after several months of investigation.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court Friday.