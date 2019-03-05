Idaho Woman Sentenced for Medicaid Provider Fraud

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – A Boise woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to Medicaid provider fraud.

Kimberley A. Reed, 51, pleaded guilty in January and on Friday received a two-year unified sentence, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Fourth District Court Judge Jason Scott then suspended the sentence and ordered Reed to complete two years of probation.

According to information from Wasden’s office, Reed, a care provider, submitted progress reports detailing personal care services provided to a client in June 2015. Investigators later determined the client was incarcerated in the Ada County Jail when Reed claimed to have administered care.

“The false reports were later used as the basis for fraudulent Medicaid billings,” the news release explained.

As part of her sentence, Reed also must serve 75 days in jail and 30 days of discretionary jail. The court also ordered her to serve 150 hours of community service and pay $1,905 in restitution to Living Independence Network Corp., as well as court costs.