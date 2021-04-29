Idahoans Don’t Need To Get “Real ID” Until May 2023

The deadline to get the "Real ID" or the "Star Card" has been extended again. So if you are like me and have been procrastinating getting it, you have another almost 2 years to get it.

I would not recommend waiting that long to get it done, but I won't judge you if you do. And if you decide you do not want to get the new license at all, I totally understand that as well.

The real ID enforcement was originally October 1st and now has been extended to May 3rd 2023. Then every air traveler over the age of 18 will need that real ID, state issued enhanced driver's license, or another TSA acceptable form of identification at the airport for security checkpoints for domestic travel. This does include a passport. If you have a passport you will not need the ID to travel or get into government buildings.

In order to get your Real ID you need to show several forms of identification and show different name changes. It can be difficult for people who have been married and divorced several times because you need to show that transition. And proof of residence is required. You also have to make sure that if you use your Social Security Card that you do not have it laminated and it is an original version, not a copy.

Overall, it won't be super difficult to get your real ID if you want to get one. If you have a passport you may not have to worry so much.

