Backlog at Idaho DMV Allows Registration and License Extension

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A backlog created by a new computer system will give Idahoans more time to renew their vehicle registrations and driver's license.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced it will grant an extension to anyone who's vehicle registration and driver's license would expire between September and December of this year and now have until January 31, 2021 to renew. This comes after ITD officials said a new Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles modernization project to move vehicle registration and titling to a new updated computer system has created a slow down in vehicle registration and title processing, resulting in long lines at many motor vehicle offices across the state, including the Magic Valley.

Officials also said COVID-19 and social distancing precautions along with limited hours may be contributing to the backlog. “People with expiring registrations and licenses don’t need to rush to the DMV. These extensions should give them some relief, help reduce crowd sizes, and also open up appointment windows where available at county offices,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “We also encourage Idahoans to renew their registration online, by mail, or use drop boxes at county offices.”

Since the middle of October ITD has moved 8 million records into what it called a "one person, one record' system that links each Idaho driver's registration and title information to their license number. People can use the DMV online services for driver's license and registration renewal 24/7 at dmv.idaho.gov.