Idaho’s Favorite Liberal Gun Grabber is Back

No, no, Paulette!

Flashback two years ago and Paulette Jordan had everything needed to be a news media darling. She’s young and pretty and she checked off two boxes on the media’s protected victims list. A woman and minority. Then it unraveled.

She claimed people in Idaho didn’t need AR-15s. Then she tried saying she had nothing against the gun.

You may recall a video circulated in 2018 by the Idaho Republican Party. Jordan, running as a Democrat for Governor, did a reverse. She claimed people in Idaho didn’t need AR-15s. Then she tried saying she had nothing against the gun. She talked about members of her family being gun enthusiasts and portrayed herself as a horseback riding and rugged outdoorswoman.

By now, many of the liberals backing her campaign were confused. Liberals are only a slightly larger minority in the state than Jordan, a descendant of indigenous people. The tack to suddenly being gun friendly didn’t convince many conservatives and hunters that the Democrat was “one of them”. They already had a candidate with gun bona fides in Republican Brad Little.

Jordan appeared to deny some statements and then claimed news media was being unfair. Again, she was their anointed candidate. Once media was ticked off it started pointing out Jordan was attempting to work both sides of the street.

Now she’s back with plans to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Jim Risch. If she hasn’t had a personality transplant it’s going to be an uphill climb. Here’s a question for liberals? Have you grown weary of your hero? There may be alternatives in your own party, although. With the departure of former Idaho House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, the brakes may have been removed. He kept a lid on some of his party’s most left-wing desires.

You can watch the 2018 GOP video by clicking below on YouTube: