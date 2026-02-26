There's a lot of competition for the title. This is my nominee.

It's a Local Version of a European Legend

Law enforcement calls it the Castleford autobahn. The name is a reference to highways in Germany where speed limits are up to drivers. Maybe it’s appropriate because western Twin Falls County was settled by a large contingent with German ancestry. Families that were briefly in Nebraska before arriving here to homestead. The stretch of road connects Castleford to Highway 93. And it’s mostly straight and level, which makes it unique in Idaho.

Some of the speeds clocked are absurd. Well over 100 miles per hour. While the road may sometimes appear deserted, it’s going to get very busy in a few weeks. Planting season is nearly upon us, and you’ll start to see slow-moving and often very large equipment on the move. An F-150 isn’t likely to win that demolition derby.

People Live Along the Dangerous Route

There are also scattered homes along the road, and some families have children. It’s quite well in the realm of possibility you’ll see increased patrols along the road in spring. I drove the autobahn one Saturday morning last summer with cruise control set at the speed limit. Drivers were blowing by me as if I were standing still. It allowed me to witness for myself what has been told to me by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies.

There are yearly calls in Idaho for stiffer fines for speeding, but it never seems to be a priority. Maybe we need to take some legislative leaders for a drive to Castleford.