First, what’s the definition of assisting an illegal alien? Helping them change a tire? Selling someone a loaf of bread? Smuggling aliens across the border? I’ll accept that the latter should be a crime, but laws need to have some leeway when it comes to intent. I read that a bill to criminalize assisting illegal immigrants failed in the state legislature. The bill also had some good intentions, but for some charities, it created a problem. If your church operates a soup kitchen, and in walks an illegal alien, should he be denied a bowl? First, would the volunteers be asked to verify his citizenship? The law could infringe on religious freedom, because courts respect mission work as constitutionally protected.

Churches Answer to a Higher Power

Some churches have government-sounding names (American Baptist) but aren’t affiliated with any state. Roman Catholic isn’t USA Catholic.

Would You Deny the Hungry?

I’ll say right now that if I saw someone dying of thirst, I would get them some water. There are a lot of people who believe we need to turn people away who are getting government services, but there are people doing work outside of taxpayer-funded agencies. I agree that some of those charities get some taxpayer dollars, and I’m okay with cutting the cord. However, I increasingly find people want their own liberties respected, but want government to restrain others. A good-hearted pastor isn’t a criminal.

I saw some online chatter railing against county law enforcement's opposition. Taxpayers don’t want new jail space or staff, but want more people locked up.

The proposal is an idea that needs a bit more thought.