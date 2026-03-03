The hyperventilation can stop. For now. An Idaho State Senate Committee has shelved a call for a convention of the states. The word narrow is applied because it was a five-to-four vote. The House passed the motion in a close vote, 36 to 34, which would have failed if there had been a tie. The resolution may not appear again this year, but the slow growth in support could put it over the top next year, and that would mean Governor Brad Little giving final approval in 2027. Don’t kid yourselves, he’ll still be Governor next year, once the seven dwarfs are vanquished in this year’s campaigns.

The Goal is a Balanced Federal Budget

Known as an Article V Convention, it’s based on a paragraph in the U.S. Constitution that allows states to call a convention for amendments if the federal government drags its feet. Half a dozen more states are needed to convene a meeting. The goal is to pass a federal balanced budget amendment and possibly term limits. Opponents often support balancing the budget, but fear the convention could veer off course and rewrite the entire secular covenant. Backers claim there would be guardrails.

Calling Everyone a Traitor Doesn't Help Your Cause

I’m in the opposed camp because I simply don’t trust domination by blue states with massive populations. Still, I’m not going to call people who support the call traitors, which fails to acknowledge they’re rightly concerned about debt. When you consider the massive 40 trillion dollar threat, the Republic is in grave danger of default and a collapse in our standard of living. Or worse!