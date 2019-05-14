Idaho’s Housing Market is Broiling Hot

Idaho’s housing market is burning. With a more than 17% increase in home values over the course of a year, Idaho is the hottest market in the country. The figures were compiled by Zillow .

Not far behind Idaho are some neighboring states. Utah is second and Nevada is third. Montana has the nation’s tenth hottest housing market.

Many young people looking for a first home may be intimidated by rising prices. Yes, the markets aren’t expecting to cool down anytime soon, but there are houses available for a variety of needs.

You may dream of living in a modern neighborhood near the canyon, however. If you could live without the view you can likely find some alternatives a bit more affordable.

A local political leader recently shared with me the homes along the presidential streets in Twin Falls are well-priced for buyers and these homes are also close to shopping, parks and other amenities.