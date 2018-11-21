Idaho’s Next Governor is Hiring

Idaho’s next Governor is filling staff positions in the executive branch.

no one working for current Governor Butch Otter can assume they’ll still have a job in the office

Brad Little has a new Chief-of-Staff but still has several vacancies to fill. He explains no one working for current Governor Butch Otter can assume they’ll still have a job in the office with the arrival of January.

You may believe working for the Governor is a piece of cake but I warn you, friends who’ve worked for various office holders in state and federal governments tell me the hours are long, irregular and sometimes you work many weekends and holidays. You’ll also notice Idaho government runs quite lean at the administrative level when compared to other states. You can read more by clicking here .