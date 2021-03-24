When it comes to interior design style does 'messy' count as a style? At my house that seems to be the common feature of almost every room. There is always a mess before and after we clean. Maybe it's because the kids think cleaning up means moving their stuff from common rooms to their rooms, but honestly we're guilty of that too as parents.

If you are able to look past the mess, or decor if you want to call it that, in a house what would be the most popular style in Idaho? The website Joybird found that in Idaho it is a style that perfectly fits with our state. They found that 'Modern Farmhouse' is the most searched for design style in Idaho. I already admitted that I don't know much about interior design, but 'modern' and 'farmhouse' are great descriptive words for Idaho. We are still very much a farming state but we are also a state that has kept up with the times to stay modern. Check out some examples of modern farmhouse in the gallery below:

Idaho's Modern Farmhouse Style

The modern farmhouse style also looks to be an easy style to incorporate into an existing style without too much effort. To over-simplify, it seems like you could add in some wood accents, trim, shiplap, and modern metal fixtures to an existing home and you're on your way to a modern farmhouse design.

Get our free mobile app

Is modern farmhouse your favorite interior design style?

Real Life House Monsters