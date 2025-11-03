I hope this guy is well compensated. I was shopping at Smith’s in Twin Falls last week when I saw a man changing light bulbs. From a bucket. High above the pavement. My knees wobbled just watching him. I don’t like getting on a stepladder at home to change a bulb. When I was young and worked roofing houses, I would often crawl on my knees for the first 15 minutes before I could stand up and work on my feet. Crawling slowed things down.

An Idaho Version of a Popular Show

I never had the time to watch Mike Rowe’s Dirty Jobs program, and being in a bucket high above ground may not be dirty, but it’s challenging. When I was a kid, I would watch linemen with spiked boots climb poles, and I decided I wanted a career on the ground. Our broadcast engineers often climb towers, and at all hours of the day. One morning at 3:30, one of them came into the building and explained he had been out back on a tower. The work is often done then because it causes the least amount of disruption for listeners. The audience is a lot smaller at 3:00 in the morning.

Jobs that Require Nerves of Steel

There’s a TV tower in North Dakota that is over two thousand feet high. Can you imagine being up there? Near Fargo. Possibly in winter. Some jobs need to be done, and brave people are doing them. They’ve earned my respect. I work behind a microphone. The biggest danger is falling out of my chair when a caller says something outrageous.